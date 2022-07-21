Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 12:43 PM BdST
Russian gas resumed flowing through the biggest pipeline between Russia and Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing concerns that the maintenance period would be extended.
Europe has been on edge about the restart of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline after annual maintenance, with governments bracing for possible further supply cuts amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over the war in Ukraine.
The pipeline transports 55 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year of gas under the Baltic Sea and has been offline since Jul 11 for annual maintenance.
On the operator Nord Stream AG's website, physical flows were at 21,388,236 kwh/h for 0600-0700 CET (0400-0500 GMT), from zero previously.
The resumption in gas flows could take several hours, a spokesperson for the operator said.
A spokesperson for Austria's OMV said Gazprom signalled it would deliver around 50% of agreed gas volumes on Thursday, levels seen before the shutdown.
- Russia expands Ukraine war goals
- Italy battles wildfires
- Race to become UK PM down to Sunak, Truss
- Wildfires rage across Europe as climate alarm sounded
- Britain counts cost of historic heatwave
- Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation
- Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades
- EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks
- Italian PM Draghi meets president, expected to resign
- France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon
- Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline resumes flows, easing supply concerns
- Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
- Italy battles wildfires as hundreds evacuated in Tuscany
- Britain's divisive leadership race to reach final two
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years