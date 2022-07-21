France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits amid energy crisis soon
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Jul 2022 01:40 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2022 01:40 PM BdST
The French government is working with companies making big profits from high energy prices so that they make further gestures to help the French people cope with rising inflation, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran told France Info radio he hoped announcements on the matter could come up soon, possibly by the end of this week.
"We hope these gestures are amplified," said Veran, as he referred to companies such as TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and shipping group CMA CGM, which last month had respectively offered fuel price discounts and lowered container shipping rates.
Veran also reaffirmed that France had contingency plans in place to ensure the country had enough supplies of gas and energy to get through the winter, amid concerns about cuts in energy supplied by Russia.
Russia resumed pumping gas through its biggest pipeline to Germany on Thursday after a 10-day outage, the operator said, easing Europe's supply concerns amid an economic tit-for-tat with the Kremlin over its invasion in Ukraine.
- Russia expands Ukraine war goals
- Italy battles wildfires
- Race to become UK PM down to Sunak, Truss
- Wildfires rage across Europe as climate alarm sounded
- Britain counts cost of historic heatwave
- Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation
- Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades
- EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks
- Russia expands Ukraine war goals as fighting toll mounts
- Italy battles wildfires as hundreds evacuated in Tuscany
- Britain's divisive leadership race to reach final two
- Wildfires rage across Europe as climate alarm sounded
- Britain counts cost of hottest day ever
- Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine conflict 'fakes'
Most Read
- Bangladesh finance minister sees no need for IMF loans now
- Bangladesh watchdog fines Shohoz Tk 200,000 over cancelled train tickets
- Race to become UK PM down to the final two, Sunak and Truss
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Shariatpur residents struggle to reach Padma Bridge due to decrepit road
- US honours Bangladesh's Tariqul Islam for preventing human trafficking
- Bangladesh takes 8 decisions to reduce expenses, power consumption, control commodity prices
- 'Hasta la vista, baby,' says UK's Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
- Nutritious diet is a luxury for many in Bangladesh as rising costs eat into their earnings
- 'Humanity over rivalry' says Indian woman as she re-visits Pakistan home after 75 years