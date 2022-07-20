Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine conflict 'fakes'
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 03:06 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 03:06 PM BdST
Russia's communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was taking steps to punish the Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, for violating Russian law around the conflict in Ukraine.
In a statement, Roskomnadzor said that Wikipedia still hosted "prohibited materials, including fakes about the course of the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine", and that search engines would be used to inform users that Wikimedia violated Russian law.
Roskomnadzor said the measures would remain in place until Wikimedia Foundation becomes fully compliant with Russian law.
Russia introduced sweeping new laws on sharing information about the conflict in Ukraine shortly after the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops to deploy to the country on Feb 24.
