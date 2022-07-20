Portugal reports more than 1,000 heat-related deaths
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:07 AM BdST
Portugal has reported more than 1,000 deaths due to the current heat wave, with the health chief warning on Tuesday that the country must gear up to cope with the effects of climate change as temperatures continue to rise.
"Portugal ... is among one of the areas of the globe that could be (more) affected by extreme heat," Graça Freitas, head of health authority DGS, told Reuters. "We have to be more and more prepared for periods of high temperatures."
Temperatures across drought-stricken Portugal surpassed 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) last week. Although they have dropped in the last few days, Freitas said they remained above normal levels for this time of the year.
DGS previously reported 238 excess deaths due to the heat wave from Jul 7 to 13, but Freitas said the number of fatalities has now increased to 1,063 for the period up to Jul 18.
High temperatures, the ongoing drought and poor forest management have been blamed for several wildfires sweeping across Portugal. Firefighters also are combating blazes in other southern European nations, including in Spain.
Carlos Antunes, a researcher at Lisbon University's faculty of sciences, said in an interview that the data showed those most likely to die due to heat waves were elderly people.
He said the number of deaths in the future will depend, among other things, on the preventive measures people adopt to protect themselves, how care homes tend to their residents and the adaptation of infrastructures.
"With climate change, it is expected that this increase in mortality will intensify and therefore we have to take measures at the public health level to minimise the impact," Antunes said.
- Europe must act now or risk tougher COVID measures: WHO
- After warmest night, Britain braces for record temperature
- Russia strikes cities across Ukraine
- Macron decries anti-Semitism
- Gas crisis spurs Germany to mull extending life of nuclear plants
- Zelensky sidelines close allies
- France girds for heat records
- UK on course for hottest day on record
- Hungary aims to reach deal with EU to unblock cash by end-August
- Europe must act now or risk tougher COVID measures later: WHO official
- After warmest night, Britain braces for record temperature
- Russia strikes cities across Ukraine, gas supplies in focus
- Macron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations
- Gas crisis spurs Germany to mull extending life of nuclear plants
Most Read
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Dhaka metro rail on course to overrun budget, deadline in route expansion proposal
- Bangladesh overhauls loan repayment rules to give defaulters a longer leash
- Increasingly bitter race to replace UK PM Johnson narrows to four