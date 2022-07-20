EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 02:07 PM BdST
The European Union will amend its sanctions on Moscow on Wednesday by allowing the unfreezing of some funds of top Russian banks that may be required to ease bottlenecks in the global trade of food and fertilisers, a draft document showed.
The move comes amid criticism from African leaders about the negative impact of the sanctions on the trade, which may have exacerbated shortages chiefly caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its blockading of ports in the Black Sea.
Under the changed regulation, which is expected to be adopted by EU envoys on Wednesday, EU nations will be able to unfreeze previously blocked economic resources owned by top Russian lenders VTB, Sovcombank, Novikombank, Otkritie FC Bank, VEB, Promsvyazbank and Bank Rossiya, the document said.
Separately, under new sanctions to be adopted on Wednesday, Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, will also become subject to the freezing of its assets, with the exception of resources needed for food trade, an EU official told Reuters.
The draft document said money could be released "after having determined that such funds or economic resources are necessary for the purchase, import or transport of agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilisers".
Under the revised sanctions, the EU also plans to facilitate exports of food from Russian ports, which traders had stopped servicing after EU sanctions despite the measures explicitly exempting food exports, an official said.
The EU has so far denied its sanctions affected food trade.
The EU, along with the United States, Britain and others, imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. Russia calls its actions a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine. Kyiv and the West say Moscow is waging an unprovoked war of aggression.
- France battles huge wildfires
- Ukraine didn’t make good on preliminary peace deal: Putin
- How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires in Europe
- Portugal reports more than 1,000 heat-related deaths
- Hungary aims to reach deal with EU to unblock cash
- Europe must act now or risk tougher COVID measures: WHO
- After warmest night, Britain braces for record temperature
- Russia strikes cities across Ukraine
- Russia to punish Wikimedia Foundation over Ukraine conflict 'fakes'
- Wasted water saps battle against Italy's worst drought in decades
- EU to soften sanctions on Russian banks to allow food trade
- Wildfire rages near Athens; homes damaged, hospital evacuated
- France battles huge wildfires, Britain bakes in record heatwave
- Putin says Ukraine did not make good on preliminary peace deal
Most Read
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
- Engineers race against time to meet December deadline for metro rail's Uttara-Agargaon launch
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam