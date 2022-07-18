France girds for heat records as wildfires rage on
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Jul 2022 02:41 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jul 2022 02:41 PM BdST
France braced on Monday for what could become one of the hottest days ever recorded with temperatures reaching 40 degrees Celsius in coastal regions cherished by tourists, as wildfires intensified in the west and south.
"The peak of this heat wave is expected Monday," MeteoFrance said in a statement, forecasting temperatures between 40 and 42 degrees - and "higher in some local areas" across France's western Atlantic coast.
"The day could become one of the hottest ever recorded in France," it said, adding that temperatures could edge towards an unprecedented 40 degrees in the Brittany port of Brest in the country's northwest.
It will become clear later on Monday whether a new national all-day average temperature record, now standing at 29.4 degrees reached from the historic heat waves of 2003 and 2019, will be set.
Thick plumes of smoke could be seen from famous Atlantic coast beaches close to the towering Pyla sand dune near Arcachon as strong winds and high temperatures kept fuelling wildfires. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin sent three additional water-bomber planes to the region.
Fires in the region have spread over 14,000 hectares (34,595 acres), the local state prefecture said in a tweet on Monday morning, adding that there were reports of injuries so far.
France on Sunday issued red alerts, the highest possible, for several regions, with residents urged "to be extremely vigilant".
- Zelensky sacks security chief
- Crimea attack will ignite 'Judgement Day' response: Medvedev
- Wildfires rage in Spain, Portugal
- Hungarians rally against Orban's reforms
- Russia preparing for next stage of offensive: Ukraine
- The cat and mouse game of Russia sanctions
- Cargo plane crashes near Greek city
- Portugal fights wildfires with new tactics
- Britain on course for hottest day on record
- Macron decries anti-Semitism on 80th anniversary of Jewish deportations
- Ukraine president sacks security chief, cites hundreds of treason cases
- Russia's Medvedev: Attack on Crimea will ignite 'Judgement Day' response
- Wildfires rage in France and Spain as heatwaves sear Europe
- Hungarians rally against Orban's reforms, sceptical of change
Most Read
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, keep fuel stations closed once a week amid energy crisis
- Narail student arrested over Facebook post that ‘sparked’ attacks on Hindu homes, temple
- Indian army chief Gen Pande due in Dhaka on Monday
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Clashes erupt in Cumilla after scuffle between MP, chairman in Dhaka
- Bangladesh approves human trial of homegrown Bangavax COVID-19 vaccine