Hungarians rally against Orban's reforms, sceptical of change
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jul 2022 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jul 2022 12:51 PM BdST
Around 1,000 Hungarians demonstrated against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government on Saturday in the latest of a series of smaller demonstrations this week since his right-wing Fidesz party passed legislation sharply raising taxes on small firms.
Nationalist Orban is facing his toughest challenge yet since taking power in a 2010 landslide, with inflation at its highest in two decades, the forint plumbing record lows and European Union funds in limbo amid a dispute over democratic standards.
The blockade of a bridge in Budapest on Tuesday failed to derail the approval of a government motion to increase the tax rate for hundreds of thousands of small firms, defying criticism from some business groups and opposition parties.
On Wednesday, Orban's government also curtailed a cap on utility prices for higher-usage households, rolling back one of the 59-year-old premier's signature policies in recent years due to a surge in electricity and gas prices amid the war in Ukraine.
"I have an acquaintance who only heats with electricity. His monthly power bill has been 30,000 forints ($75) so far, which is not a lot, but from now on he will be paying 153,000," said Miklos Nyiri, a 70-year-old pensioner at the rally.
"He is a pensioner, so the pension will be eaten up by the power bill, and they will be left grazing in the field," he said, adding however that the small-scale protest was unlikely to force Orban to change tack.
Saturday's rally was called by small-town mayor Peter Marki-Zay, Orban's independent challenger, whose opposition alliance suffered a crushing defeat in an April parliamentary election.
The low number of participants at the rally indicated that despite lurking discontent with Orban's latest reforms to shore up Hungary's state finances, anti-government sentiment was struggling to gain traction even in Budapest, where the opposition had its strongest showing in April.
Ildiko Hende, 52, who works as a cleaner in a bank, also lamented the low turnout at the rally.
"I have been working for more than 30 years, but what is going on in this country right now is hell incarnate," she said.
Despite Orban capping the prices of fuel and some basic foods, inflation has surged to its highest in two decades, at 11.7% year-on-year in June, forcing the central bank into its steepest rate tightening cycle since the collapse of Communist rule.
Even so, the forint is skirting record lows versus the euro, feeding into inflationary pressures.
"I just want to be able to live a normal life, not having to pinch pennies at the end of every month," Hende said. "Prices are just so high that it makes you go crazy. This is really not sustainable."
- Cargo plane crashes near Greek city
- Portugal fights wildfires with new tactics
- Kyiv on alert as Russia steps up bombardment
- Sunak, Truss clash over tax in leadership debate
- UK declares emergency as record temperatures predicted
- Italy left in political limbo
- 70% of Germans back Ukraine
- Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve
- The cat and mouse game of Russia sanctions
- Russia preparing for next stage of offensive, Ukraine says
- Cargo plane crashes near Greece's northern city of Kavala
- Portugal fights wildfires with new tactics as heatwaves raise risk
- Warning sirens sound in Ukraine's capital as Russia steps up bombardment
- UK's Sunak and Truss clash over tax in leadership debate
Most Read
- Myanmar orders companies, banks to suspend foreign loan repayments
- Bangladesh road traffic crashes kill 29 people; baby born before mother’s death on highway
- Hindu homes and a temple attacked in Bangladesh again over Facebook post
- Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal retires from T20 Internationals
- Mashrafe reassures Hindu villagers of security after attack over Facebook post
- Rights group says UAE has detained US lawyer who represented Khashoggi
- Biden fails to secure major security, oil commitments at Arab summit
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Bangladesh reports 1,007 COVID cases, 5 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves