UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 04:35 PM BdST
Britain's Met Office weather forecaster on Friday declared a national emergency, issuing a red 'Extreme Heat' warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website.
"Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
The highest ever recorded temperature in Britain was 38.7C recorded in Cambridge University Botanic Garden on July 25 2019.
Earlier this week the UK Health Security Agency body and the Met Office issued a level 3 heat-health alert for some parts of the country, which requires social and healthcare services to take extra measures to protect the vulnerable.
The red, level 4, alert is defined on the Met office website as being reached "when a heatwave is so severe and/or prolonged that its effects extend outside the health and social care system. At this level, illness and death may occur among the fit and healthy, and not just in high-risk groups."
- 70% of Germans back Ukraine
- Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve
- Italy president rejects Draghi resignation
- Sunak cements lead in race to be Britain's PM
- Belgian Vice-PM Wilmes resigns
- Italy PM announces resignation
- Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
- Wildfires still raging in France
- UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
- Italy left in political limbo, early election beckons
- 70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices
- Ten years on, Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve
- Italy's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament
- Former finance minister Sunak cements lead in race to be Britain's PM
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Italian PM Draghi to quit after coalition party mutiny
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees