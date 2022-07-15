Home > World > Europe

Italy's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament

The Italian head of state on Thursday rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and asked him to address parliament to get a clear picture of the political situation, a statement from President Sergio Mattarella's office said.

Draghi tendered his resignation after the 5-Star Movement, a party in his ruling coalition, did not take part in a confidence vote in the government.

