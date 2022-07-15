Italy's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament
Published: 15 Jul 2022 12:43 AM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 12:43 AM BdST
The Italian head of state on Thursday rejected the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi and asked him to address parliament to get a clear picture of the political situation, a statement from President Sergio Mattarella's office said.
Draghi tendered his resignation after the 5-Star Movement, a party in his ruling coalition, did not take part in a confidence vote in the government.
