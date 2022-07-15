70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2022 02:52 PM BdST
A strong majority of Germans want to continue supporting Ukraine in fighting against Russia even if it means paying more for energy, according to a survey published on Friday.
Some 70% of those polled backed Germany's support for Ukraine, though the number of people who wanted stronger military support dropped to 35% from 44% in early July, found the survey conducted between July 12-14 by broadcaster ZDF.
Twenty-two percent said they did not want Germany to support Ukraine, with the goal of returning to lower energy prices, it added.
Relief measures aimed at helping Germans shoulder higher costs due to the war, including cut-price public transport tickets and cheaper petrol, don't go far enough, said more than two-thirds of those polled. Just 20% found them satisfactory.
More stories
- 70% of Germans back Ukraine
- Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve
- Italy president rejects Draghi resignation
- Sunak cements lead in race to be Britain's PM
- Belgian Vice-PM Wilmes resigns
- Italy PM announces resignation
- Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
- Wildfires still raging in France
Recent Stories
- 70% of Germans back Ukraine despite high energy prices
- Ten years on, Italy faces debt crisis Draghi may not solve
- Italy's president rejects Draghi resignation, tells him to address parliament
- Former finance minister Sunak cements lead in race to be Britain's PM
- Belgian Vice-PM Wilmes resigns to take care of ill husband
- Italy PM Draghi to tender resignation on Thursday
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation
- Sri Lankan president hands in resignation after fleeing to Singapore
- Ivana Trump, first wife of Donald Trump, dies at 73
- Bangladesh Bank announces new measures to ease strain on forex reserves
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Three cars collide in Gulshan, one driver injured
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Saudi Arabia doubles Q2 Russian fuel oil imports for power generation