Belgian Vice-PM Wilmes resigns to take care of ill husband
Published: 14 Jul 2022 11:49 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 11:49 PM BdST
Belgian Foreign Minister and deputy premier Sophie Wilmes has resigned, the cabinet announced on Thursday, to take care of her husband, former Australian footballer Chris Stone, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Wilmes, who was Belgium's prime minister in 2019-20 and the first woman in that role, had already temporarily stepped down in April for the same reason, stating then that the situation would be re-evaluated during the summer.
“My husband's illness will be a difficult battle that I want to fight alongside him and alongside our children," Wilmes said in the statement. "My current duties in government would not allow me to do so."
In April, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo took over Wilmes' foreign affairs duties temporarily.
"Thank you for your dedication and commitment over the years. This isn't goodbye, till we meet again," De Croo told Wilmes in a Twitter post.
- Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
- Wildfires still raging in France
- The most coveted endorsement in race to be next UK PM? Margaret Thatcher
- Belarus jails journalist on treason charge
- Ukraine targets grain exports breakthrough
- Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal, Spain
- Can EU law save children from harmful contents?
- Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43
- Scorching heatwave sparks wildfires in Europe
- Wildfires still raging in southwestern France, now almost 4,000 hectares burnt
- The most coveted endorsement in race to be next British prime minister? Margaret Thatcher
- Belarus jails journalist for eight years on treason charge
- Ukraine targets grain exports breakthrough at four-way talks
- Italy sharpens ‘guillotine’ to cut Europe's slowest trials
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Awami League MP Omor Faruk ‘assaults’ college principal in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh tops South Asia ranking on gender gap index
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India
- Ex-finance minister Sunak tops first vote to be next UK PM
- Reserve heist: RCBC defamation case against Bangladesh dismissed
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Four Bangladeshi senior players may retire after 2023 World Cup, says Tamim
- Bangladesh pacer Shohidul Islam gets 10-month ban after doping violation