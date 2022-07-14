Belarus jails journalist for eight years on treason charge
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jul 2022 12:26 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jul 2022 12:26 AM BdST
A Belarusian court sentenced a journalist to eight years in jail for treason on Wednesday, handing her a new prison term on top of one she was already serving on protest charges, the Vesna-96 human rights group said.
Katsiaryna Andreyeva, 28, a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV, was arrested when reporting on mass protests in Minsk in 2020 and was sentenced to two years in jail for organising mass unrest, a charge she denied.
Belarusian investigators opened a new case against her in spring when she was still in jail and accused her of treason. Authorities have not disclosed details of the case and the trial was held behind closed doors.
Phone calls to the court after the verdict went unanswered.
Belsat, a Polish broadcaster focused on Belarusian news that Minsk has branded extremist, confirmed her sentencing on Wednesday.
State news agency BelTa cited the court as saying that Andreyeva was found guilty of handing over state secrets.
The journalist was declared a political prisoner by Vesna-96 after her first conviction.
The rights group estimates Belarus is holding about 1,300 political prisoners in Belarus.
Many of them were arrested during the wave of protests against President Alexander Lukashenko who has been in power since 1994.
- The most coveted endorsement in race to be next UK PM? Margaret Thatcher
- Belarus jails journalist on treason charge
- Ukraine targets grain exports breakthrough
- Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal, Spain
- Can EU law save children from harmful contents?
- Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43
- 8 candidates nominated to succeed Johnson
- Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault
- The most coveted endorsement in race to be next British prime minister? Margaret Thatcher
- Belarus jails journalist for eight years on treason charge
- Ukraine targets grain exports breakthrough at four-way talks
- Italy sharpens ‘guillotine’ to cut Europe's slowest trials
- Wildfires rage as heatwave scorches Portugal and Spain
- Can an EU law save children from harmful content online?
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives, protesters storm prime minister's office
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Harun-or-Rashid appointed as DB chief
- Zahid Hossain named new managing director of Biman
- Bangladesh Bank approves debit, prepaid cards for online payment of visa fees
- Poll shows Penny Mordaunt would win runoff to become next UK PM
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Bangladesh appoints Muhammad Imran as envoy to US, Mustafizur to India