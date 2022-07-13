Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jul 2022 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2022 09:38 AM BdST
The death toll under a collapsed apartment block in the Donetsk region town of Chasiv Yar climbed to 43 on Tuesday evening, with rescue work still not over four days after the building was hit by Russian rocket fire, emergency services said.
Over 420 tonnes of rubble had been cleared and 9 people rescued from under the ruins, the regional emergency services directorate wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.
Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said on Sunday the strike was "another terrorist attack," and that Russia should be designated as a state sponsor of terrorism as a result.
Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians, said on Monday it had "destroyed the temporary deployment point" of a Ukrainian territorial defence unit in Chasiv Yar.
More stories
- Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43
- 8 candidates nominated to succeed Johnson
- Ukraine prepares for fresh Russian assault
- Ukraine's richest man announces exit from media business
- 7 dead in Ukrainian strike on Russian-held town
- New UK PM to be announced on Sept 5
- Russian parliament to hold extraordinary session
- Europe on edge as biggest Russian gas link set for shutdown
Recent Stories
- Death toll from collapsed Donbas apartment block rises to 43
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee
- Ukrainian rockets hit Russian-controlled area as Kyiv readies southern counter-attack
- Hungarian protesters block bridge in Budapest over planned tax rise
- London's Heathrow airport caps departing passengers at 100,000 a day
- EU has frozen 13.8 billion euros of Russian assets over Ukraine war, official says
Opinion
Most Read
- A sleepy Dhaka sees clear streets on the day after Eid
- Eid-ul-Azha revellers flock to Hatirjheel in an almost empty Dhaka
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Abdur Rouf Talukder joins Bangladesh Bank as governor
- Bangladesh forex reserves slip below $40bn, lowest in two years
- Ex-finance minister Sunak launches bid to be UK PM as rival backs him
- Seething Sri Lanka stops president's brother flying out of the country
- Saudi Arabia's powerful prince unbowed by Western uproar
- Sri Lankan president flees to Maldives amid protests, Rajapaksa dominance ends
- Eight candidates nominated to succeed UK PM Johnson: committee