Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
>> Sergiy Karazy and Max Hunder, Reuters
Published: 10 Jul 2022 08:18 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jul 2022 08:18 AM BdST
Ukraine opposes Canada handing over a turbine to Russia's state-controlled Gazprom for natural gas supplies to Germany as the move would contravene sanctions on Russia, a Ukrainian energy ministry source told Reuters on Thursday.
Gazprom cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels last month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.
"The sanctions forbid the transfer of any equipment related to gas," the energy ministry source said.
"If, God forbid, this decision is approved, we will undoubtedly appeal to our European colleagues that their approach must be reassessed. Because if countries do not follow decisions they have agreed about sanctions, how can we talk about solidarity?"
The Canadian Ministry of Natural Resources did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Germany's economy and foreign ministries were not immediately available for comment.
A senior energy ministry source told Reuters that Ukraine had information that Canada was preparing to hand over the turbine.
A decision to return the turbine had already been taken, a source familiar with the issue said, adding that Canada and Germany do not want the turbine to be an excuse for Russia to cut gas supplies going through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko in June lobbied Canada not to return the turbine to the Russian natural gas giant, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The minister argued in the letter that Russia still had more than enough capacity through its transit routes to maintain supply without the turbine located in Canada.
"There are seven turbines, this is only one of them, and those that are now operating are sufficient for full capacity," the energy ministry source said.
Ukraine has accused Moscow of using natural gas supplies as a weapon to put pressure on Kyiv's European allies to dampen their support for Ukraine as it fends off Russia's Feb 24 invasion.
Canada's large Ukrainian community also has lobbied Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government not to return the turbine to Russia.
Kyiv has repeatedly called for more sanctions to be imposed.
"If the decision is made by the Canadians to hand over the turbine, regardless of whether it's to Gazprom or to Germany for it to hand it over further ... this would be a precedent of two G7 countries circumventing sanctions imposed against Russia," the energy ministry source said.
- More Russian men look to avoid military service
- Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
- Boris Johnson exit is beginning of end for Brexit
- Johnson bows out with regrets but no apologies
- Russia rejoices over Johnson's downfall
- Johnson was right to resign as PM: UK's Truss
- Johnson must go for good of the country: former UK PM
- Johnson expresses regret he cannot remain as PM
- Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
- More Russian men look to avoid military service, some lawyers and rights groups say
- Ukraine urges Canada not to hand over gas turbine to Russia
- Boris Johnson exit is beginning of end for Brexit
- Bye bye Boris: UK PM Johnson bows out with regrets but no apologies
- Russia rejoices over Boris Johnson's downfall: the 'stupid clown' has gone
Most Read
- Misery in Eid getaway to the north but Padma Bridge eases southwest travel
- Sri Lanka president to step down, parliamentary speaker says, amid storm of protests
- Cow prices spike in the final hours before Eid on 'low' supply
- Why do people share photos and videos of Eid sacrifices?
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Padma Bridge gets a record Tk 41.9m in daily tolls amid Eid rush
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Abe killer wielded homemade gun, grudge over mother's bankruptcy, police say
- Dhaka Eid jamaat timings
- Motorcycles banned from launches during Eid-ul-Azha