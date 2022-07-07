Woman stabbed to death at Swedish political festival
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 01:13 AM BdST
A woman was stabbed to death on the Swedish island of Gotland, police said on Wednesday, at a political festivaltaking place just over two months before a national election.
Police said a man in his 30s was taken into custody on suspicion of murder following the stabbing, which happened close to where Centre Party leader Annie Loof was giving a speech.
Police also said they had no indications of further threats to the festival, and declined to comment on motives or political affiliations of the suspect.
Daily Aftonbladet said, citing sources, that the man had links to a neo-Nazi organisation.
The week-long political festival is an annual event that draws crowds of thousands as politicians hold speeches and mingle with voters and tourists.
More stories
- Heavy fighting, widespread shelling in Donetsk: Ukraine
- Lysychansk residents remain in bomb shelters, after fall to Russia
- Russian separatists seize two foreign ships in Mariupol
- Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
- Big Ukraine battles lie ahead for Russia
- Italy declares state of emergency for drought-stricken north
- France brings back children from Syria camps
- Denmark shooting suspect held in psych ward
Recent Stories
- Woman stabbed to death at Swedish political festival
- Heavy fighting, widespread shelling in battle for Donetsk, says Ukrainian officials
- Ruined Lysychansk eerily silent, residents remain in bomb shelters, after fall to Russia
- Russian separatists seize two foreign ships in Mariupol: letters
- Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
- Russia hails capture of Luhansk region, but big Ukraine battles lie ahead
Opinion
Most Read
- Life in Dhaka takes a hit as blackouts are back with vengeance
- Ex-BCL leader sets himself on fire at Press Club in Dhaka
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- New footage shows delayed medical response to George Floyd
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Ajmer Sharif cleric arrested over 'incendiary remarks' against Nupur Sharma
- A BGB woman gives birth near Padma Bridge toll plaza
- Grim power outlook as Hasina flags surging cost amid energy crisis
- Bangladesh jails teacher for 8 years over 'blasphemous' Facebook posts