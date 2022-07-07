Former UK PM Major: Boris Johnson must go now, for good of the countryFormer UK PM Major: Boris Johnson must go now, for good of the country
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jul 2022 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jul 2022 08:18 PM BdST
Former British Prime Minister John Major said outgoing leader Boris Johnson should not remain in Downing Street until a successor is found, and must go now "for the overall wellbeing of the country".
Johnson announced his resignation as prime minister on Thursday but defied pressure to step down immediately, insisting he planned to stay on as prime minister while his party picks a successor.
"The proposal for the prime minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his cabinet, his government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable," he said in a public letter.
The letter was sent to the chairman of the 1922 committee, the group of Conservative lawmakers who run leadership contests. Johnson had said earlier that the timetable for that contest would be set out next week.
Major, a Conservative prime minister from 1990 to 1997, said deputy PM Dominic Raab could take over until a new leader is found, or the party could change the selection rules to speed up the process.
"Neither of these options is ideal, but the interests of the country must be given priority over all else," he wrote. "For the overall wellbeing of the country, Mr Johnson should not remain Downing Street."
