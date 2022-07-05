Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jul 2022 07:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jul 2022 07:07 PM BdST
Police across Europe have arrested abut 130 people suspected of inolvement in human trafficking in a joint operation carried out by 22 countries, the international police agency Europol said on Tuesday.
The police actions, which took place in the week up to June 13, also led to more than 100 possible victims of human trafficking being identfied, Europol said.
During the operation, coordinated by the EU border agency Frontex, checks on almost 1 million persons and 200,000 vehicles were carried out at sea, land and air borders, mainly on heavily utilised routes into Europe.
Fifteen countries from across the EU participated in the actions, alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Ukraine, Britain and Liechtenstein. About 22,500 law enforcement officers took part.
