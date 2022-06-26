Zelensky says Ukraine will win back lost cities, admits war is tough to bear
Published: 26 Jun 2022 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 04:09 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said Ukraine would win back all the cities it had lost to Russia, including Sievierodonetsk, and admitted the war was becoming tough to handle emotionally.
In a late-night video address, he also said Ukraine had been hit by 45 Russian missiles and rockets over the previous 24 hours, which he described as a cynical but doomed attempt to break his people's spirits.
"Therefore all our cities - Sievierodonetsk, Donetsk, Luhansk - we'll get them all back," he said.
It was the only time in the address that he mentioned Sievierodonetsk, which finally fell to Moscow's forces earlier in the day after weeks of brutal fighting.
"At this stage of the war it's spiritually difficult, emotionally difficult ... we don't have a sense of how long it will last, how many more blows, losses and efforts will be needed before we see victory is on the horizon," he said.
The relentless missiles attacks confirmed that sanctions against Russia were not enough to help Ukraine, which needed more weapons, he said.
"The air defence systems - the modern systems that our
partners have - should not be on training grounds or in storage, but in
Ukraine, where they are needed now, needed more than anywhere else in the
world," he said.
- Gunman goes on deadly rampage in Oslo
- Johnson seeks to stay in power till mid-2030s
- Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles
- Germany abolishes Nazi-era abortion law
- Russia's battlefield gains driven by new tactics
- 2 dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting
- Ukraine files European court case against Russia
- Johnson signals UK's willingness to demine, help export grain from Ukraine
- G7 must respond to missile strikes with more sanctions on Russia, Ukraine's foreign minister says
- Zelensky says Ukraine will win back lost cities, admits war is tough to bear
- Horror on Oslo Pride day as gunman goes on deadly rampage at gay bar
- Boris Johnson seeks to stay in power until the mid-2030s
- Putin promises Belarus nuclear-capable missiles to counter 'aggressive' West
- Germany abolishes Nazi-era abortion law
Most Read
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?