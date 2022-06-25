Two dead, 14 wounded in Norway nightclub shooting, police say
Published: 25 Jun 2022 09:43 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 09:43 AM BdST
Two people were killed and 14 wounded on Saturday in a shooting at a nightclub and in nearby streets in Norway's capital Oslo, Norwegian police said.
A suspect believed to be the sole perpetrator was apprehended, police told reporters.
The crime scene extended from the London Pub via a neighbouring club and onwards to a nearby street where the suspect was apprehended a few minutes after the shooting began, police spokesman Tore Barstad told newspaper Aftenposten.
The London Pub is a popular gay bar and nightclub in the centre of Oslo.
"I saw a man arrive with a bag, he picked up a gun and started to shoot," journalist Olav Roenneberg of public broadcster NRK reported.
It was not immediately clear what was the motive for the attack.
Oslo is due to hold its annual Pride parade later on Saturday.
"Two people are confirmed dead," the Oslo police department said in a tweet.
Some 14 people were taken to hospital, several with severe injuries, police said.
Photographs published by newspaper VG, broadcaster NRK and others showed a large gathering of emergency responders outside the London Pub, including police and ambulance workers.
Helicopters hovered above central Oslo while ambulance and police car sirens were heard across the city.
Oslo's university hospital said it had gone on red alert following the shooting.
