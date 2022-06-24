Ukraine, in symbolic move, files European court case against Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jun 2022 10:05 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 10:05 AM BdST
Ukraine, in a symbolic move, on Thursday said it had formally filed a case against Russia at the European Court of Human Rights to end "the mass and gross human rights violations" by Moscow's forces during the war in Ukraine.
The bid has no chance of substantive success, given that on June 7 the Russian parliament approved two bills ending the court's jurisdiction in Russia.
A Ukrainian justice ministry statement said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was illegal under the European Convention on Human Rights.
"The Court will be invited to find that Russia has been guilty of the most flagrant, serious and sustained violations of the Convention ever placed before the Court, and to award just satisfaction on an equally unprecedented scale," it said.
The filing covers the first period of the war, from Feb. 24 until April 7, the date Russia effectively withdrew its ground forces from around Kyiv and other northern cities. Subsequent filings would cover later events, the ministry said.
Moscow has denied allegations by Ukraine and Western governments of human rights violations during the war.
In March, the United Nations' top court for disputes between states ordered Russia to stop military operations, saying it was profoundly concerned by Moscow's use of force. The International Court of Justice was responding to a case filed by Ukraine shortly after the war started.
- EU grants Ukraine candidate status
- Germany triggers gas alarm stage
- Macron's EU standing takes hit, but who else to lead?
- As Russia cuts gas, Germany grapples with painful choices
- UK inflation hits 40-year record, highest in G7
- 15 killed as Russia rains rockets on Kharkiv
- Thousands walk out in UK's biggest rail strike in 30 years
- Biggest rail strike in 30 years brings UK to standstill
- EU grants Ukraine candidate status in 'historic moment'
- Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'
- Ukraine to begin first trial of Russian soldier accused of rape
- Germany triggers gas alarm stage, accuses Russia of 'economic attack'
- Macron's EU standing takes hit from parliament mess - but who else to lead?
- As Russia cuts gas, German industry grapples with painful choices
Most Read
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Flight operations resume at Sylhet airport after 6 days amid floods
- Dr Yunus gets invitation to Padma Bridge inauguration
- Court throws out plea to charge WASA MD Taqsem with 'embezzlement'
- Woman escapes kidnap bid as her car runs out of fuel in Dhaka
- Padma Bridge to transform Bangladesh’s road transport scene for the better
- Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death
- Tarique's remarks implicate Zia, Khaleda in Bangabandhu's killing, says Hasina