Home > World > Europe

Cargo plane crash-lands near Russia's Ryazan; three killed

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Jun 2022 09:22 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jun 2022 09:22 AM BdST

An Ilyushin Il-76 cargo plane crashed and caught fire while landing near the Russian city of Ryazan on Friday morning, killing three of the nine people on board, the Interfax news agency cited a source as saying.

Six people have been injured, Interfax reported. It was unclear what organisation had operated the crashed plane.

