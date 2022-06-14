Russia earns $97bn on energy exports amid war
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jun 2022 01:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2022 01:29 PM BdST
Russia has secured around $100 billion from the exports of oil and gas during the first 100 days of the war in Ukraine, which was invaded on Feb 24, according to the BBC.
Despite many countries shunning Russian supplies, revenues remain high, although have been falling since March, the independent Centre For Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) said in a report.
The non-profit think tank also advised caution of potential loopholes in efforts to cut down imports from Russia.
The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are among those who have pledged to cut imports from Russia, BBC reported.
However, the CREA report found Russia still earned $97 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the conflict till Jun 3.
The European Union made up 61 percent of these imports, worth approximately $59 billion as exports of Russian oil and gas are falling, according to BBC.
Moscow's energy sales revenue declined from a peak of well over $1 billion a day in March, but it still exceeded the cost of the war in the first 100 days.
The CREA estimated that Russia is spending around $876 million per day on the invasion.
