'Bureaucratic simplifications', Britain to defy EU with new N Ireland law

Britain has been threatening for months to rip up the Northern Ireland protocol, an agreement for the British-run region struck by Johnson's government in order to secure a Brexit divorce and wider trade deal between Brussels and London.

As part of the agreement, Northern Ireland effectively remained in the EU single market for goods to preserve an open border with EU-member Ireland that was key to a 1998 peace deal.

But that required customs checks on goods moving from Britain to Northern Ireland, which pro-British communities in Northern Ireland say erodes their place in the United Kingdom.

Johnson was keen to play down the impact of the new legislation, which his foreign minister, Liz Truss, will present to parliament later on Monday. He said any talk of a retaliatory trade war would be a "gross, gross overreaction".

"It's a bureaucratic change that needs to be made. Frankly it's a relatively trivial set of adjustments," Johnson told LBC radio, again challenging critics who say the legislation will break international law.

"All we are trying to do is have some bureaucratic simplifications between Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

Truss urged the European Commission's vice-president, Maros Sefcovic, to allow changes to the protocol, repeating London's position that it does want a "negotiated solution".

The legislation, like Brexit itself, has split legal and political opinion in Britain, with supporters of the UK's divorce saying it does not go far enough and critics saying it undermines London by challenging an international agreement.

Ireland warned that the plan would be "deeply damaging" and a "low point" in London's approach to Brexit. Sefcovic said unilateral action would damage trust