Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 04:08 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of his country posed a huge threat of pollution to water basins, including the Sea of Azov.
In an address to a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he also underlined the need for green energy to replace Russian natural gas supplies following Russia's invasion on Feb 24.
