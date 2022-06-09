Home > World > Europe

Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of his country posed a huge threat of pollution to water basins, including the Sea of Azov.

In an address to a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he also underlined the need for green energy to replace Russian natural gas supplies following Russia's invasion on Feb 24.

