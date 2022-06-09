Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2022 08:02 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2022 08:02 PM BdST
Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Finland, which is currently applying for membership in the Western military alliance NATO, has a history of wars with Russia, although currently the forest-covered border zone between the two countries is marked merely with signs and plastic lines for most of its 1,300-km (810-mile) length.
The Finnish government has rushed to strengthen border security as it fears Russia could attempt to put pressure on Finland by sending asylum seekers to its borders - as the European Union accused Belarus of doing at the end of last year when hundreds of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa got stuck on the Polish border.
The government's amendments to the law include a proposal to enable concentrating the reception of asylum applications only at specific points of entry.
Under existing EU rules, migrants have the right to ask for asylum at any given entry point to an EU member country.
The amendments would also allow the building of barriers such as fences, as well as new roads to facilitate border patrolling on the Finnish side.
"Later on, the government will decide on border barriers to the critical zones on the eastern border, on the basis of the Finnish Border Guard's assessment," minister of internal affairs Krista Mikkonen said in a statement.
- Ukraine must de-mine ports to allow grain shipments: Lavrov
- Ukraine launching book to detail war crimes: Zelensky
- Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters
- Fierce street fighting in Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
- Putin orders compensation to families of National Guards dying in Ukraine
- Battle for Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk ebbs
- UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote
- Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
- European airport labour strife, staff shortages disrupt summer travel
- Ukraine sees threat of pollution to water basins after Russian invasion
- Zelensky says millions could starve because of Russian blockade of Ukraine's ports
- Lavrov says onus is on Ukraine to de-mine ports to allow grain shipments
- Ukraine launching 'Book of Executioners' to detail war crimes: Zelensky
- Russia returns bodies of 210 Ukrainian fighters to Kyiv: military
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dipu Moni indicates family still reeling from the ‘machinations of a certain person’
- Police looking for answers why murdered DBC News employee went to Hatirjheel
- Bahrain to restart visas for Bangladeshis after a 4-year break. The new process may break a camel’s back
- Bangladesh confronts shadows of global economic crisis. The budget is expected to chart a way out
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- US police say college student Zinat’s death was a suicide. Her family disagrees
- Padma Bridge is Bangladesh’s response to insults: Hasina