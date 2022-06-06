After boos and 'partygate', UK PM Johnson set to face confidence vote
>> Elizabeth Piper, Reuters
Published: 06 Jun 2022 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2022 12:49 PM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson could face a vote of confidence as soon as Monday, ITV's UK editor reported, citing "rebels" in the governing Conservative Party, after the British leader was booed at Platinum Jubilee events at the weekend.
Johnson, appointed prime minister in 2019, has been under growing pressure, unable to move on from a damaging report over parties held in his Downing Street office and residence when Britain was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.
Dozens of Conservative lawmakers have voiced concern over whether Johnson, 57, has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing the risk of recession, rising fuel and food prices and travel chaos in the capital London because of strike action.
Several have already said they have requested a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee, Graham Brady. If 54 Conservative members of parliament request such a vote, Brady would then announce the threshold had been reached.
"Tory rebels expect Sir Graham Brady to make a statement this morning announcing that there will be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson," Paul Brand said on Twitter.
"Only Brady knows the exact details, but this is as certain as anyone has sounded that a vote is on."
If the confidence vote is triggered, 180 Conservative lawmakers would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed - a level some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach. If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement.
One Conservative former minister said it was as yet unclear whether the threshold had been reached, adding that Brady, the only person who knows how many requests have been submitted, is "extremely tight-lipped".
Since the release of a damning report into the so-called 'partygate' scandal which documented alcohol-fuelled parties at the heart of power when Britain was in coronavirus lockdowns, Johnson and his government have urged lawmakers to move on.
Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster who was appointed the chief of staff at Downing Street after reports of the parties, urged lawmakers not to "waste the remaining half of the parliament on distractions over leadership".
"If we continually divert our direction as a Conservative Party -- and by extension the government and the country -- into a protracted leadership debate, we will be sending out the opposite message," he wrote on the Conservative website.
- Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
- Explosions rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv
- Germany faces €5bn a year hit from Russian gas sanctions
- Albanian army chief voted in as new president
- Wildfire rages near Athens
- Russia cracking enemy weapons like nuts: Putin
- Macron remarks on Russia can only humiliate France: Ukraine
- Russian troops are pushed back in key eastern city: Ukraine
- Russian ministry website appears hacked; RIA reports users data protected
- Russia strikes Kyiv again after weeks, Putin warns West on missile supplies
- Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
- Russian general killed in eastern Ukraine, Russian state media reporter says
- Putin warns West: Russia will strike harder if longer-range missiles supplied
- Explosions rock Ukraine's capital Kyiv, battle rages on in east
Most Read
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Police fire tear gas to disperse apparel workers protesting price rise in Dhaka
- Death toll in Chattogram container depot fire rises to 49
- Bangladesh central bank allows taka exchange rate to float against the dollar
- A Bangladesh depot burnt through the night. Did a chemical keep the inferno on?
- Explosives inspector, BM Container Depot contradict over authorisation for chemical storage
- Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasrin sued for defamation in Sweden
- 3 officials of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission die in road accident
- Nine dead in three mass shootings across United States