European parliament bars Russian lobbyists

Russia invaded Ukraine more than three months ago, attacking cities and civilian infrastructure, and triggering consecutive rounds of EU sanctions on Moscow.

"Effective immediately, Russian company representatives are no longer allowed to enter," Roberta Metsola said on Twitter. "We must not allow them any space to spread their propaganda & false, toxic narratives about the invasion of Ukraine."

The parliament's liberal Renew faction welcomed the move as "a blow to the Russian state propaganda machine" that would "reduce the capacity of Russia's warmongering lobbyists to influence EU politicians and policies."