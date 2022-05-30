UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 02:07 PM BdST
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday.
Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
"With multiple credible reports of localised mutinies amongst Russia's forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline," it said.
The loss of younger officers was likely to exacerbate Russia's problems in modernising its military command and control, the ministry said.
"More immediately, battalion tactical groups which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders," it said.
Russian forces intensified attacks on Monday to capture Sievierodonetsk, a key city in Ukraine's southeastern Donbas region which Moscow is targeting having failed to take the capital Kyiv early in the war.
- Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city
- EU not ready with new Russia sanctions
- No entry for terrorism-supporting countries in NATO: Erdogan
- Russia advances in east
- Ukraine gets missiles as Zelensky expects good news on arms
- Ex-president blocked from leaving Ukraine
- Russia pummels eastern towns in Ukraine
- Any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny': Ukraine
- UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
- Pro-Moscow Kherson region starts grain exports to Russia
- Serbia's Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin
- Britain prepares to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
- Ukrainian defenders hold out in Donbas city under heavy fire
- EU to pledge support for Ukraine, but not ready with new Russia sanctions
Most Read
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Student drowns in Dhaka University pond
- Nepal suspends search for missing plane with 22 on board
- At least 14 dead in Nepal plane crash, rescue operations continue
- Russia pummels eastern towns in bid to encircle Ukraine forces
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- Bangladesh Bank raises key policy rate by 25 basis points to control inflation