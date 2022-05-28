Ukraine's former President blocked from leaving the country
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 08:37 PM BdST
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko was prevented from leaving Ukraine to take part in a meeting of a NATO body in Lithuania, his party's parliamentary faction said on Saturday.
Poroshenko was stopped twice at a border crossing with Poland while he was on his way to the meeting of NATO's Parliamentary Assembly, a consultative interparliamentary organisation, the statement said.
Ukrainian media reported Poroshenko could not cross the border due to "technical problems" with a permit allowing him to leave the country.
"Poroshenko had received all the formal permissions to leave the country and had been included ... in the official delegation of the Parliament of Ukraine for this event," his European Solidarity parliamentary faction said.
Poroshenko was to have a number of high-level meetings in Vilnius, including with the President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda. He was also scheduled to participate in a meeting of the European People's Party in Rotterdam, it said.
In January, Poroshenko won a court ruling allowing him to remain at liberty while being investigated for treason in a probe he says was a politically motivated attack linked to allies of his successor, President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Poroshenko is being investigated in connection with the financing of Russian-backed separatists in the east of the country through illegal coal sales in 2014-15.
- Have full control of Ukraine's Lyman: Russia
- Any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny': Ukraine
- Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation
- Falling ice boulders kill two on Swiss Alp
- Troops may retreat from eastern region: Ukraine
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from sanctions
- Putin is ready to deliver gas, discuss prisoner swap: Austria
- Russia surrounds major city in east Ukraine
- Russia says eastern Ukraine town of Lyman is under its full control
- Ukrainian negotiator says any agreement with Russia 'isn't worth a broken penny'
- Russia needs huge financial resources for military operation
- Falling ice boulders kill two, hurt nine on Swiss Alp
- Ukraine says troops may retreat from eastern region as Russia advances
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Russia forces blast Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk after claiming capture of railway junction town
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter