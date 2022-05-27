EU agrees common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox
>> Reuters
Published: 27 May 2022 06:28 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2022 06:28 PM BdST
The European Union has decided on common purchasing of a vaccine and antiviral to fight the outbreak of monkeypox, a virus endemic in Africa and usually rare in other places, Sweden's vaccine coordinator said on Friday.
"After several meetings it has been decided that we will buy both vaccine and an antiviral treatment," Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter quoted coordinator Richard Bergstrom as saying.
The paper said the EU would buy Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex and Tecovirimat from Siga Technologies in the United States.
Bergstrom said that the EU had not yet signed a contract with either firm.
"But it will go quickly. We should have a contract ready in a week or so and maybe some limited deliveries in June," the paper quoted him saying.
Reuters was seeking comment from the EU on the report.
Imvanex is a vaccine against smallpox, to which monkeypox is closely related.
It has US approval for the prevention of both smallpox and monkeypox. European Union approval is for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it off-label for monkeypox.
Global health officials have tracked more than 200 suspected and confirmed cases of the usually mild viral infection in 19 countries since early May. The monkeypox variant implicated in the current outbreak has a case fatality rate of around 1%, though no deaths have been reported so far.
- EU agrees common purchase of monkeypox vaccine, antiviral
- Thank God some foreign companies have left Russia: Putin
- Spanish biodiesel plant blast kills 2
- Ukraine health emergency sparks rival WHO resolutions
- Russia offers fast-track citizenship to Ukraine residents
- Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle
- Johnson takes responsibility for illegal parties at his office
- Russia ready to set up corridor for ships leaving Ukraine
- EU agrees common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two
- Ukraine health emergency sparks rival resolutions at WHO assembly
- Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine
- Tanks, but no ammo – Germany's Ukraine pledges show military muddle
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- 'Stop playing' with Russia, end war: Zelensky tells West
- Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- State Minister Mahbub says many Biman officials are involved in gold smuggling
- Budget FY23: Further corporate tax rate cut on the cards
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- US and Ukraine discuss danger of escalation as new arms extend Kyiv's reach
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai