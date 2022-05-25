Russia ready to set up corridor for ships leaving Ukraine with food, with conditions
>> Reuters
Published: 25 May 2022 06:03 PM BdST Updated: 25 May 2022 06:03 PM BdST
Russia is ready to provide a humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food to leave Ukraine, in return for the lifting of some sanctions, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko as saying on Wednesday.
Ukraine's Black Sea ports have been blocked since Russia sent thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 and more than 20 million tonnes of grain are stuck in silos in the country.
Russia and Ukraine account for nearly a third of global wheat supplies and the lack of significant grain exports from Ukraine ports is contributing to a growing global food crisis.
Ukraine is also a major exporter of corn and sunflower oil.
Western powers have been discussing the idea of setting up "safe corridors" for grain exports from Ukraine's ports, adding that any such corridor would need Russian consent.
"We have repeatedly stated on this point that a solution to the food problem requires a comprehensive approach, including the lifting of sanctions that have been imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions," Rudenko was quoted as saying.
"And it also requires the demining by the Ukrainian side of all ports where ships are anchored. Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian passage, which it does every day."
Russia is in touch with the United Nations on the issue, Rudenko was quoted as saying by another news agency, RIA.
Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of planting drifting mines in the Black Sea.
Rudenko was also quoted by Interfax as saying that possible escort by Western ships of Ukraine's vessels carrying grain would "seriously exacerbate the situation in the Black Sea".
Britain said on Tuesday there are no plans to send British warships to help get food exports out of the blockaded Ukrainian port of Odesa.
Odesa, on the Black Sea, is Ukraine's main deep-water port.
On the shallow-water Azov Sea, Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that the port of Mariupol, the Ukrainian city which was taken by Russia, is operating normally after Russian forces completed removing mines from there.
- French bank to study its role in Haiti after Times report
- EU oil embargo 'in days'
- How one Russian brigade terrorised Bucha
- Former UK lawmaker jailed for sexual assault of teenager
- Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
- Ukraine neighbours face shelling with defiance or despair
- Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life for war crimes
- Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
- London's $24 billion Crossrail finally opens
- French bank to study its role in Haiti after Times report
- EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
- ‘Such bad guys will come’: how one Russian brigade terrorised Bucha
- Former UK lawmaker jailed for 18 months over sexual assault of teenager
- Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
Most Read
- Teenage gunman kills 19 children and teacher at Texas elementary school
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Ban water taxis from ‘priceless’ Hatirjheel, High Court rules
- BSMMU says no monkeypox case detected, warns of rumours
- Texas pupils' lives shattered by shooting two days before summer break
- Russia launches all-out assault to encircle Ukraine troops in east
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Remittances rise, but analyst sees risks in policy change
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case