London's $24 billion Crossrail finally opens
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 07:36 PM BdST
London's long-delayed and over-budget Crossrail finally opened to passengers on Tuesday, offering faster journeys from Heathrow Airport and Berkshire in the west to Essex in the east through a series of new, long tunnels under Britain's capital.
The railway, which has been renamed the "Elizabeth" line in honour of Queen Elizabeth, is expected to carry 200 million people a year and will increase London's rail capacity by 10%, according to Transport for London (TfL).
London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London Commissioner Andy Byford travelled on the first westbound service that departed Paddington at 06:33 am (0533 GMT), accompanied by hundreds of rail enthusiasts and a few commuters.
"We should be incredibly proud of this fantastic new line, it is 22nd century fit," Khan told reporters. "It's spacious, silent, comfortable; this is the game changer we need."
Construction started more than 12 years ago on Europe's biggest infrastructure project at the time. In 2010, the project was budgeted at 14.8 billion pounds and was set to open in December 2018.
Delayed by issues with safety testing and signalling systems, even before the onset of the pandemic, Crossrail has opened three and a half years late and more than 4 billion pounds over budget for a total cost of 18.8 billion pounds ($23.6 billion).
Passengers will be able to interchange with London's Tube - the world's oldest underground passenger railway - and the line is on the famous London Underground map.
But its scale dwarfs the Underground, with Class 345 trains that are more and than one and a half times longer than a Tube train and able to carry 1,500 passengers.
Colin Kelso, an 18-year-old rail fan, travelled down from Glasgow to travel on the debut service.
"I've never been able to explain why I'm in love with trains, but I guess it's just this new multi-million pound investment has been created, and to say I was the first person on it," he said. "It's such an achievement."
Initially 12 trains per hour will run in each direction through the middle section of the line, which includes 21 kilometres (13 miles) of tunnel, linking Paddington in the west to Canary Wharf and Abbey Wood in the east.
Later in the year, the central section will be connected to branches in the west and the east, allowing services to nearly double, TfL has said.
($1 = 0.7959 pounds)
- French bank to study its role in Haiti after Times report
- EU oil embargo 'in days'
- How one Russian brigade terrorised Bucha
- Former UK lawmaker jailed for sexual assault of teenager
- Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
- Ukraine neighbours face shelling with defiance or despair
- Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life for war crimes
- Security guard killed in Qatar Embassy in Paris
- London's $24 billion Crossrail finally opens
- French bank to study its role in Haiti after Times report
- EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
- ‘Such bad guys will come’: how one Russian brigade terrorised Bucha
- Former UK lawmaker jailed for 18 months over sexual assault of teenager
- Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Bangladesh raises duty on imports as it cracks down on luxuries
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- Students wings of BNP, Awami League clash at Dhaka University