Denmark registers first case of monkeypox infection
Published: 23 May 2022 06:54 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 06:54 PM BdST
Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, the health ministry said in a statement on Monday.
"Health authorities do not expect widespread infection in Denmark, but we are following the situation closely to be prepared for a possible development in the infection situation," Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement.
The man is currently in isolation and authorities are in touch with any close contacts, the ministry said.
