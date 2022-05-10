At least 100 civilians still in Ukrainian city of Mariupol's steel works: mayor's aide
>> Reuters
Published: 10 May 2022 03:59 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 03:59 PM BdST
At least 100 civilians remain in a steel works that is under heavy Russian fire in the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, an aide to the city's mayor said on Tuesday.
Mariupol has endured the most destructive fighting of the war in Ukraine. The Azovstal steel plant is the last part of the city still in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.
Ukraine had previously indicated that all civilians had left Azovstal, and Russia has said the evacuation of civilians from the plant is complete.
"In addition to the military, at least 100 civilians remain in the (Azovstal) shelters. However, this does not reduce the density of attacks by the occupiers," Mariupol mayoral aide Petro Andryushchenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia did not immediately comment on his remarks, Reuters was unable to verify the situation at the sprawling plant.
- Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas
- Missiles pound Ukraine's Odesa
- Queen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening
- Putin defends war, without signalling escalation
- Russian envoy to Poland doused in red
- Russian attacks on rail system fail to paralyse 'lifeline of Ukraine'
- The woman steering Russia’s war economy
- Putin to mark Soviet WW2 victory
- Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas
- Missiles pound Ukraine's Odesa after Russia marks WW2 victory
- Queen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening because of 'mobility problems'
- UK Labour's Starmer to resign if fined for COVID rule breach
- Putin defends war, without signalling escalation
- Russian envoy to Poland doused in red by anti-war protesters
Most Read
- Bangladesh exports continue robust run with 51% year-on-year rise in April
- Government borrowing from banks rises while saving certificate sales drop
- Cycle Asani turns severe but may skirt Bangladesh coast, say meteorologists
- Strong winds delay Cox’s Bazar flight landing by 2 hours
- LDP leader Redwan Ahmed lands in jail after shooting at workers of AL fronts
- Sri Lanka PM resigns, curfew imposed after violent clashes
- Bangladesh bakes in heatwave as Cyclone Asani brews over bay
- RAB arrest BCL leader who posted photos holding a gun on Facebook
- Marcos, son of strongman, triumphs in Philippines presidential election
- Wife’s friend arrested over ‘suicide’ of Bangladeshi-American in Dhaka