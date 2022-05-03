Moscow says 1,847 children among thousands transported from Ukraine to Russia
>> Reuters
Published: 03 May 2022 10:50 AM BdST Updated: 03 May 2022 10:50 AM BdST
More than 11,500 people, including 1,847 children, were transported from Ukraine into Russia on Monday without the participation of Kyiv's authorities, Russia's defence ministry said.
That number includes evacuations from Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine, the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's republics, which Russia recognised as independent just before launching its Feb 24th invasion.
Russia says the people have been evacuated on their own request, while Ukraine has said Moscow has forcefully deported thousands of people to Russia since the war's beginning.
Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and the West say Russia launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
On Monday the first civilians to evacuated from a giant steel plant in the besieged port of Mariupol arrived in the Ukrainian-held city of Zaporizhzhia, as part of a United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross operation coordinated with Ukraine and Russia.
Since Feb 24th, nearly 200,000 children and 1.1 million people have been evacuated from Ukraine into Russia, the defence ministry said.
- One Russian tycoon criticised the war. Retribution came the next day
- Ukraine acknowledges that ‘ghost of Kyiv’ is a myth
- UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda stokes anger, dread
- Spanish PM’s phone infected by Pegasus spyware
- EU energy ministers hold crisis talks
- Lavrov says sanctions being discussed but Kyiv denies it
- Ukraine singles out Russian soldiers for atrocities in Bucha
- Ukraine shells its own civilians: Russia
- One Russian tycoon criticised the war. Retribution came the next day
- Ukraine acknowledges that ‘ghost of Kyiv’ is a myth
- UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda stokes anger and dread
- Spanish prime minister's telephone infected by Pegasus spyware
- EU energy ministers hold crisis talks after Russian gas cuts
- Lavrov says sanctions being discussed with Ukraine, Kyiv denies it
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Dhaka airport to operate round the clock from Sunday midnight
- How Bangladesh averted nightmarish Eid holiday travel
- Awami League MP Haji Salim, convicted in a wealth case, leaves Bangladesh
- US talk of ‘victory’ against Russia has some allies nervous
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday