Europe’s economy slows to a crawl as war and inflation take a toll

The 19 countries that use the euro saw their economies grow just 0.2% during the first three months of the year compared with the previous quarter, Eurostat, the Europe Union’s statistics agency, reported Friday.

“Clearly the picture for the first quarter is one of pretty weak growth,” said Ángel Talavera, head of European economics at Oxford Economics. “Consumer confidence has tanked everywhere pretty sharply,” he noted, adding that household spending slowed as wages failed to keep pace with inflation, particularly in food and energy.

The figures for gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, varied across the eurozone. Germany, with the largest economy in Europe, reported a 0.2% increase in GDP for January, February and March compared with the previous three months, bringing its year-over-year growth to 4%.

“The economic consequences of the war in Ukraine have had a growing impact on the short-term economic development since late February,” the Federal Statistics Office of Germany said in a statement.

The Spanish economy grew 0.3% in the first quarter although the improvement was much smaller than the 2.2% recorded in the last quarter of 2021.

In France, where COVID restrictions remained in place for much of the first quarter, growth stagnated. In Italy, real GDP fell 0.2% from the previous three months.

Inflation has been a persistent thorn, rising to an annual rate of 7.5% across the eurozone in April from 7.4% in March, according to Eurostat.

Inflation is “stubbornly high,” said Melanie Debono, senior Europe economist for Pantheon Macroeconomics. Food and other prices rose sharply. While energy prices fell 3.7% this month, they are still more than a third higher than last year. “There is a squeeze in real incomes for households,” she said.

Debono expects growth to pick up over the next three months as pandemic-related restrictions ease and activity in the service sector picks up. Still, the outlook for the rest of the year is darkening.

Risks, especially those related to a possible energy embargo and other disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have intensified. This week, Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. At the same time, the EU has been inching closer to an agreement to stop the flow of Russian oil.

The impact of an abrupt halt in Germany’s energy supply has generated sharp debt. The country’s central bank recently warned that a gas embargo would cause the country’s economic output to decline by as much as 5% this year.

Some economists have offered a more optimistic estimate, but Debono of Pantheon said a gas embargo would almost certainly throw Germany into recession and would probably “drag the rest of Europe down with it.”

Average growth among the 27 countries that make up the EU was 0.4% in the first three months of 2022, Eurostat stated, twice the figure reported for the eurozone.

The US economy, by contrast, contracted 0.4% during the same period. Still, analysts tended to be more sanguine about the US economy’s prospects, noting that consumer spending remained strong despite high inflation. If anything, resilient demand in the United States compared with the rest of the world made the figures look somewhat worse: America’s appetite for imports far outpaced its exports to other countries. The resulting trade deficit shaved down GDP.

China, despite widespread lockdowns, reported a 1.3% increase in its quarterly growth.

Within Europe, the economies of Portugal, Austria and Latvia all expanded more than 2% during the first quarter, while Sweden registered the worst performance with a drop of 0.4%.

Intense uncertainty has prompted anxiety about the global economy. Last week, the International Monetary Fund revised its growth estimate to 3.6% from the 4.4% it predicted in January. The growth forecast for the eurozone was gloomier, declining 1.1% to 2.9% for the year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “will have severe economic consequences for Europe, having struck when the recovery from the pandemic was still incomplete,” the IMF said in its most recent regional outlook. “The war has led to large increases in commodity prices and compounded supply-side disruptions, which will further fuel inflation and cut into households’ incomes and firms’ profits.”

