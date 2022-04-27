Blasts heard overnight in three Russian provinces along Ukraine border
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Apr 2022 03:15 PM BdST Updated: 27 Apr 2022 03:15 PM BdST
Series of blasts were heard in the early hours of Wednesday in three Russian provinces bordering Ukraine, authorities said, and an ammunition depot in the Belgorod province caught fire around the same time.
Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a fire at the ammunition depot near the Staraya Nelidovka village had been extinguished and no civilians have been injured.
Russia this month accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with helicopters and opening fire on several villages in the province.
The Belgorod province borders Ukraine's Luhansk, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, all of which have seen heavy fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine two months ago.
Separately, Roman Starovoyt, the governor of Russia's Kursk province, which also borders Ukraine, said that explosions had been heard in Kursk city early on Wednesday which were most likely the sounds of air defence systems firing.
In Voronezh, the administrative centre of another province adjacent to Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency cited an emergencies ministry official as saying that two blasts had been heard and the authorities were investigating.
Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a "special operation" to degrade its military capabilities and root out what it calls dangerous nationalists. Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
- Russia cuts off major gas supply to Poland, Bulgaria
- Kyiv pulls down Soviet-era monument
- Germany announces heavy weapons for Ukraine
- Suu Kyi verdict postponed for one day
- UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado'
- Macron’s win is also a blow to Viktor Orban’s nationalist crusade
- Nuclear war risks should not be underestimated: Russia
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- Blasts heard overnight in three Russian provinces along Ukraine border
- EU to move away from emergency phase of COVID pandemic
- Britain says Ukraine controls majority of its airspace
- Kyiv pulls down Soviet-era monument symbolising Russian-Ukrainian friendship
- Russia cuts off a major supply of natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria
- Under pressure, Germany announces heavy weapons for Ukraine
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Banglalink secures Tk 12 billion syndicated term loan
- Amid outcry over police station on playground, DMP say Kalabagan ground is there for children
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- After Italy, Bangladesh exporters can ship goods in container vessels directly to Spain, Netherlands
- ‘A shortcut to heaven’: Judge says madrasa student thought killing Zafar Iqbal was an act of virtue
- Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary visits Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
- HC commutes death sentences of 4, acquits 2 in 2013 gang-rape of Pran employee
- Russia cuts gas to Poland in what Ukraine condemns as 'gas blackmail'
- Perilous Eid holiday travel fears loom again ahead of exodus from Dhaka