UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado', says no imminent threat of escalation in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2022 02:19 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2022 02:19 PM BdST
British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday he did not think there was an imminent threat of escalation in the war in Ukraine, dismissing comments by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov as bravado.
Earlier Lavrov told the world not to underestimate the considerable risks of nuclear conflict, and said NATO's supply of weapons to Ukraine "in essence" meant that the Western alliance was engaged in a proxy war with Russia.
"Lavrov's trademark over the course of 15 years or so that he has been the Russian foreign secretary has been that sort of bravado. I don't think that right now there is an imminent threat of escalation," Heappey told BBC Television.
"What the West is doing to support its allies in Ukraine is very well calibrated ... Everything we do is calibrated to avoid direct confrontation with Russia."
Heappey told Sky News that while NATO had been reinforcing its eastern flank, it was not, as an organisation, providing military aid.
"The donor community is not NATO," Heappey said. "The donor effort is something that has been brought together by countries that are yes, many of them are from NATO, but others are from beyond ... it is not NATO that is doing the military aid."
Moscow calls its actions a "special operation" to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West says this a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression by President Vladimir Putin.
Heappey said it was completely legitimate for Ukraine to strike Russian logistics lines and fuel supplies and he acknowledged the weapons the international community was now providing had the range to be used in Russia.
"That is not necessarily a problem. There are lots of countries around the world that operate kit that they have imported from other countries and when those bits of kit are used you tend not to blame the country that manufactured it, you blame the country that fired it," he told Times Radio.
- UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado'
- Macron’s win is also a blow to Viktor Orban’s nationalist crusade
- Nuclear war risks should not be underestimated: Russia
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training
- How Zelensky ended political discord
- 2 killed as police fire on car in France
- Large fire at oil depot in Russia near Ukraine
- UK dismisses Lavrov's 'bravado', says no imminent threat of escalation in Ukraine
- Macron’s win is also a blow to Viktor Orban’s nationalist crusade
- Russia warns 'serious' nuclear war risks should not be underestimated
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- NATO warships arrive at Finnish port for training exercises
- How Zelensky ended political discord and put Ukraine on a war footing
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- New Market clash: Police identify six students as assailants in Nahid murder
- Mary, crown princess of Denmark, visits Dhaka
- Musk gets Twitter for $44 billion, to cheers and fears of 'free speech' plan
- Twitter CEO tells employees company is in the dark over future under Musk
- Four people fatally stabbed in London
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Panel alerts Bangladesh to India COVID risks
- Police use tear gas shells to disperse garment worker protest in Uttara
- India’s Jaishankar arriving in Dhaka on Apr 28 to extend Modi’s invitation to Hasina