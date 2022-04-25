Police fire on car in central Paris, killing two people
Reuters
Published: 25 Apr 2022 03:32 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 03:32 PM BdST
Police fired on a car in central Paris, killing two people and leaving one other person injured, reported France Info radio and Le Figaro newspaper.
The incident, which occurred overnight, took place near the Pont Neuf in Paris. Police had initially spotted the car driving the wrong way and had sought to make checks on it, added French media reports.
BFM TV also reported that France's IGPN police watchdog body was probing the incident.
