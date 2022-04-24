Ukraine wants large amount of equipment for its nuclear power plants, IAEA says
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 12:18 PM BdST
Ukraine has asked the International Atomic Energy Agency for "a comprehensive list of equipment" it needs to operate nuclear power plants during the war with Russia, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Saturday.
This includes radiation measurement devices, protective material, computer-related assistance, power supply systems and diesel generators, he said in a statement.
"We will coordinate the implementation of the assistance that the IAEA and its member states will provide, including by delivering required equipment directly to Ukraine's nuclear sites," he said.
"The needs are great and I'm very grateful for the considerable support that our Member States have already indicated they will make available."
Ukraine has 15 operational reactors at four plants of which seven are currently connected to the grid, including two at the Zaporizhzhia facility which is currently controlled by Russia.
Grossi said the IAEA was still not receiving remote data transmission from its monitoring systems installed at the defunct Chornobyl plant.
Next week Rossi is due to visit the power station, which Russian forces occupied soon after invading Ukraine but left on March 31. He said he would hand over radiation monitoring equipment as well as personal protective equipment.
- Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal
- 12 dead as 4 migrant boats sink off Tunisia
- Russia paid a high price for Mariupol 'victory’
- Carlos Ghosn surprised by French arrest warrant
- 3 miners killed in explosion at Russian mine
- Russia made no major gains in the last 24 hours: UK
- Russia is eyeing other countries: Zelensky
- Russia seizes 42 towns in eastern Ukraine
- Macron or Le Pen: France faces stark choice for president
- Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored
- At least 12 dead, another 10 missing as four migrant boats sink off Tunisia
- Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it
- Russia’s military paid a high price for 'victory’ in Mariupol
- Three miners killed in explosion at Russian mine
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Why Elon Musk is a problem for Trump's Truth Social
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Drive to vaccinate the world against COVID is losing steam
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says