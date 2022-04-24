Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Apr 2022 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 09:55 AM BdST
Russia used high precision missiles on Saturday to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa where a large number of weapons supplied by the United States and European nations were being stored, the defence ministry said.
In an online post, it also said Russian forces had on Saturday killed up to 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed more than 30 vehicles, some of them armoured.
More stories
- Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal
- 12 dead as 4 migrant boats sink off Tunisia
- Russia paid a high price for Mariupol 'victory’
- Carlos Ghosn surprised by French arrest warrant
- 3 miners killed in explosion at Russian mine
- Russia made no major gains in the last 24 hours: UK
- Russia is eyeing other countries: Zelensky
- Russia seizes 42 towns in eastern Ukraine
Recent Stories
- Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored
- At least 12 dead, another 10 missing as four migrant boats sink off Tunisia
- Russian Patriarch prays for quick end to Ukraine conflict but avoids criticising it
- Russia’s military paid a high price for 'victory’ in Mariupol
- Three miners killed in explosion at Russian mine
- UK says Russian forces made no major gains in the last 24 hours
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Why Elon Musk is a problem for Trump's Truth Social
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Long queues as Bangladesh opens sale of advance train tickets ahead of Eid
- Nine years into Rana Plaza collapse, court has only finished hearing plaintiff’s statement
- BNP leader Mokbul remanded for 3 days over New Market clashes
- Russia investigates media report on presence of British SAS special forces in Ukraine
- Drive to vaccinate the world against COVID is losing steam
- Russia renews assault on Mariupol, intensifies Luhansk bombardment, Ukraine says