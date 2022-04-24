Home > World > Europe

Russia says it destroyed Odesa terminal where foreign weapons were stored

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 Apr 2022 09:55 AM BdST Updated: 24 Apr 2022 09:55 AM BdST

Russia used high precision missiles on Saturday to destroy a logistics terminal in Odesa where a large number of weapons supplied by the United States and European nations were being stored, the defence ministry said.

In an online post, it also said Russian forces had on Saturday killed up to 200 Ukrainian troops and destroyed more than 30 vehicles, some of them armoured.

