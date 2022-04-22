One killed in transport plane crash in southern Ukraine
One person was killed and two were injured when a Ukrainian AN-26 transport plane crashed during a "technical flight" in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine on Friday, local authorities said.
The Zaporizhzhia regional administration said that, according to preliminary and unconfirmed information, the plane hit an electricity pole and the engine caught fire.
