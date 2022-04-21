Ukraine offers to hold Mariupol talks with Russia to evacuate garrison, civilians
David Ljunggren and Ronald Popeski, Reuters
Published: 21 Apr 2022 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 08:51 AM BdST
Senior Ukrainian negotiators on Wednesday offered to hold special talks with Russia in Mariupol without conditions in a bid to evacuate troops and civilians from the besieged port city.
Negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Wednesday that the talks could be "one on one. Two on two. To save our guys, (the far right) Azov (battalion), military, civilians, children, the living and the wounded".
Ukraine accused Russian forces on Wednesday of failing to observe a local ceasefire agreement long enough to allow large numbers of women, children and elderly people to flee the city, which has been largely pounded to rubble by Russian forces.
The remaining fighters holed up in a vast steel works have ignored previous ultimatums by Russia to surrender and made clear on Wednesday their stance had not changed.
David Arakhamia, a second negotiator, said in an online post that he and Podolyak were in constant contact with Ukrainian forces in the city.
"Today, in a conversation with the city defenders, a proposal was put forward to hold direct negotiations, on site, on the evacuation of our military garrison," he said. "For our part, we are ready to arrive for such negotiations at any time as soon as we receive confirmation from the Russian side."
A senior member of the Azov Battalion - which is now integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces and leading the defence of Mariupol - earlier said the defenders had rejected Russia's two-day-old demand to down weapons.
They sought instead an agreement to allow civilians to leave but said constant Russian shelling and a failure to uphold a ceasefire had made an evacuation impossible.
"I, therefore call for these guarantees to be upheld. Only with the help of a third party can the civilians leave the plant," Azov's deputy commander, Svyatoslav Palamar, said in a video appeal.
Azov, he said, had asked Podolyak and Arakhamia to come to the city for talks along with top Russian negotiators.
"Let me say that we do not accept the conditions set down by the Russian Federation on giving up our weapons and our defenders giving themselves up as prisoners," Palamar said.
- Mariupol forces 'could have only hours left'
- Italy plans to turn down air conditioning to save energy
- The US races to arm Ukraine
- Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting
- Russia sets new Mariupol ultimatum
- Russia embarks on new phase of Ukraine War
- Netherlands reopens Ukrainian embassy
- Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded: Russia
- Ukraine offers to hold Mariupol talks with Russia to evacuate garrison, civilians
- Ukrainian commander in Mariupol says forces could have only hours left
- The heat is on, Italy plans to turn down air conditioning to save energy
- The US races to arm Ukraine with heavier, more advanced weaponry
- Delegate protests over Russia to upstage G20 meeting
- New surrender deadline in Mariupol as West promises Ukraine more arms
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic, stores closed
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy
- Bangladesh court dismisses plea to unblock PUBG
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students