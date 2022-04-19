Russian official says Ukraine strikes village near border, one wounded
Published: 19 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 11:31 AM BdST
Ukrainian forces have struck a village near Russia's border with Ukraine, wounding one resident, the governor of the Russian province of Belgorod said on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear whether the strike on the village of Golovchino that figured in posts by governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on messaging app Telegram was carried out by artillery, mortars, missiles or was an aerial attack.
This month, Russia accused Ukraine, which it invaded in late February, of a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in Belgorod, as well as of shelling villages there several times, and firing missiles at an ammunition depot.
Russia calls its action in Ukraine a "special military operation".
