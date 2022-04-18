Zelensky, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2022 01:13 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 01:13 PM BdST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.
"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelensky said in a tweet.
Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelensky's twitter handle, "for the very good call today." She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine"
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.
