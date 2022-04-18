Man with knife arrested after confronting police near London's Downing Street
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Apr 2022 08:43 PM BdST Updated: 18 Apr 2022 08:43 PM BdST
British police closed a road in central London near Prime Minister Boris Johnson's official residence on Monday and said they had arrested a man armed with a knife who had confronted two Ministry of Defence police officers.
Whitehall, which is home to several government departments including the finance ministry, Foreign Office and Ministry of Defence and leads to Johnson's Downing Street office and residence, was cordoned off by police.
Police said they had launched an investigation following the incident at Horse Guards Parade, a ceremonial parade ground which overlooks St James's Park.
"At around 08:50hrs, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers. Taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
"He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon and remains in custody at a central London police station. The incident is not being treated as terror-related."
