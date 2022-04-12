Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine military campaign
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2022 04:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2022 04:02 PM BdST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Moscow's military operation in Ukraine would undoubtedly achieve what he said were its "noble" objectives.
Speaking at an awards ceremony at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Russian Far East, Putin was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies that said Moscow had no other choice but to launch a military operation to protect Russia and that a clash with Ukraine's anti-Russian forces had been inevitable.
"Its goals are absolutely clear and noble," Putin said of Russia's military campaign.
Putin said the main objective of Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine was to save people in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.
"On the one hand, we are helping and saving people, and on the other, we are simply taking measures to ensure the security of Russia itself," Putin said. "It's clear that we didn't have a choice. It was the right decision."
Millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee the country since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.
- Bucha’s month of terror
- Ukraine takes an apparent threat of Russian chemical weapon use seriously: Zelensky
- Concerns grow over use of chemical weapons in Ukraine
- Eastern Ukraine braces for Russian shelling
- UK lawmaker guilty of sexually assaulting boy
- ‘Massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine: Germany
- Russia destroys 4 missile systems given to Ukraine
- Macron heads to Le Pen stronghold for votes
- Putin says Russia will achieve 'noble' aims of its Ukraine military campaign
- Bucha’s month of terror
- Zelensky says Ukraine takes ‘as seriously as possible’ an apparent threat of Russian chemical weapon use
- Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive as Moscow dismisses rape allegations
- As Kyiv takes a breath, eastern Ukraine braces for Russian shelling
- British lawmaker guilty of sexually assaulting boy
Most Read
- Farmer offended over 4-year-old girl’s presence in Bangladesh mosque killed in clash
- RAB warns Eid shoppers to avoid 15 'mugging hotspots' in Dhaka
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Hindu youth in custody after ‘Facebook post’ spurs violence in Bagerhat
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Khan lawmakers quit en masse as Pakistan parliament elects Sharif PM
- Hasina regrets ‘absence of a strong opposition’ in Bangladesh
- Russian forces are setting the stage for a new offensive in Ukraine’s east
- Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
- Biden to Modi: Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest