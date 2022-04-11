Germany sees 'massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2022 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:04 PM BdST
Germany sees massive indications of war crimes in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.
"We have massive indications of war crimes," she told reporters before a meeting with fellow European ministers in Luxembourg. "In the end, the courts will have to decide, but for us, it is central to secure all evidence."
"As the German federal government, we have already made it clear that there will be a complete phase-out of fossil fuels, starting with coal, then oil and gas, and so that this can be implemented jointly in the European Union, we need a joint, coordinated plan to completely phase out fossil fuels to be able to withdraw as a European Union," she added.
