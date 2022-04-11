British lawmaker guilty of sexually assaulting boy
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2022 11:25 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 11:25 PM BdST
A British lawmaker from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative party was found guilty on Monday of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy after trying to force him to drink alcohol before assaulting him.
Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, who represents the Wakefield area in northern England, had denied the allegation but was convicted of assaulting the boy at a house in 2008.
The victim decided not to proceed with a complaint at the time, but when Ahmad Khan was elected to parliament in 2019, he pursued the case.
"In subsequent interviews with the police he was able to tell investigators more about what had taken place and I am pleased that the jury have accepted the victim’s compelling evidence about the offence committed by Khan," said Rosemary Ainslie from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service.
Ahmad Khan had been suspended by the Conservatives pending the outcome of the trial.
His conviction could trigger an election for his parliamentary seat, which he captured from the opposition Labour Party in 2019, as anyone who receives a jail sentence of more than 12 months is automatically disqualified from being a member of parliament.
Labour said he should resign immediately.
- ‘Massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine: Germany
- Russia destroys 4 missile systems given to Ukraine
- Macron heads to Le Pen stronghold for votes
- War hits Ukraine’s farms
- Zelensky praises Germany after call with Scholz
- French traditional parties left bruised after first-round vote
- Racing for safety, Ukrainians meet new perils
- Mother recalls struggle to save her daughter in Ukraine
- Russia will not pause military operation in Ukraine for peace talks
- Germany sees 'massive indications' of war crimes in Ukraine
- Russia strikes S-300 missile systems given to Ukraine by European state
- France's Macron heads to Le Pen stronghold in search of more votes
- ‘Everything was destroyed’: War hits Ukraine’s farms
- Zelensky praises Germany's position towards Ukraine after call with Scholz
Most Read
- Feeling the heat from pandemic: Japan seeks to increase Bangladesh project costs and deadlines
- Circumstances that led to the arrest of teacher Hriday Mondal
- Freed on bail, teacher Mondal hints at rivalry between co-workers over private tuition
- Popular British politician falls from grace over tax scandal
- Biman’s two Boeing jets grounded after collision in Dhaka airport hangar
- Pakistan's parliament votes in Sharif as prime minister
- Bangladesh orders factories to stop using gas for 4 hours a day
- Sohel Taj leads march to Ganabhaban demanding Apr 10 as ‘Republic Day’
- Sri Lanka's surprise finance minister has a mountain to climb
- Facing disastrous floods, they turned to mangrove trees for protection