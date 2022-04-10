Ukraine exchanges prisoners with Russia, 12 soldiers coming home
Published: 10 Apr 2022 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 10 Apr 2022 11:42 AM BdST
Ukraine carried out a prisoner exchange with Russia on Saturday, the third such swap since the start of the war, and 12 soldiers are coming home, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in an online post.
Vereshchuk also said that as part of the deal, 14 civilians were returning to Ukraine. She did not say how many Russians had been released.
